Filmmaker and director Kemi Adetiba who is best known for her movies Wedding Party 1 and King of Boys is 40 today.

The Lagos born media personality says she has no regrets as she adds a new year to her age.

Kemi started her career professionally as a radio presenter with Rhythm 93.7 FM, where she became the voice behind two nationally syndicated hit shows: Soul’d Out and Sunday at the Seaside.

Some awards she has to her name include Best Female Video for the song “Ekundayo” by TY Bello at the Soundcity TV Music Video Awards, Best Female Video for the song “Today na Today” by Omawumi at the 2010 Nigeria Entertainment Awards, Kemi won the City People Entertainment Award for Best Music Video Director Of The Year (2015) and HNWOTY Award for Woman of the Year in Film and Television (2017).

Adetiba’s most recent works are the music video direction of Waje’s “Onye” which features Tiwa Savage, Olamide’s “Anifowose”, “Sitting on the Throne” and Bez’s R&B single “Say”.