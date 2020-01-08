The Iraqi Parliament on Wednesday described Iran’s ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani, as a violation on the nation’s sovereignty.

Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi, called on the Iraqi government to preserve Iraq’s sovereignty from violations and prevent the country from slipping into the spiral of conflict.

In a statement released by the speaker’s office, al-Halbousi urged all parties to “exercise restraint and wisdom.”

He called the Iranian strikes against bases in Iraq a “violation of Iraqi sovereignty.”

“We affirm our absolute refusal to allow the conflicting parties to try to use the Iraqi arena to settle their scores,” al-Halbousi said in the statement.

“We renew our call on the Iraqi government to take the necessary political, legal and security measures to stop such attacks and work to preserve Iraqi sovereignty from these violations, and keep Iraq away from the ongoing conflict and not to be part or an arena for the fighting, or a party to any regional or international conflict,” the statement obtained by CNN said.