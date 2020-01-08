US President Donald Trump has tweeted a response to Iranian missile attacks on US bases in Iraq early on Wednesday.

Although Trump promised to make a statement later today on the attack, he said “all is well” and “so far so good”, along with his boast about America’s military power.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning”.

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

His comment on Twitter came after he was reported to have held an emergency war council meeting after Iran sent missiles to some US military facilities in Iraq.

Iran launched the missiles attack following the assassination last Friday of Qassem Soleiman, the commander of its Qud Force. Nine other people were killed in the air strike, ordered by Trump, at Baghdad International Airport,