Google Trends has revealed the Nigerian states with the highest search for gay pornography on the platform.

According to the 2019 Google Trends statistics 2019, South-Eastern states ranked the highest amongst the states searching for gay pornography in Nigeria and closely followed by South-South states.

However, same-sex relationships are criminalised in Nigeria and come with a penalty of 14 years in jail.

According to the statistics, from March 10-16 of 2019 accounts for the lowest search period for gay porn while between December 22-28 recorded the highest search for gay porn.

Below are the 10 Nigerian states with the highest search for gay porn on Google in 2019.

1. Imo

2. Enugu

3. Anambra

4. Abia

5. Delta

6. Edo

7. Rivers

8. Abuja

9. Lagos

10. Bauchi.

Also, YouTube recorded its highest search for gay porn in Nigeria on December 29, 2019, with Anambra topping the list.

The top 5 Nigerian states searching for gay porn on YouTube are:

1. Anambra

2. Edo

3. Oyo

4. Lagos

5. Abuja