The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River says it expects free and fair election and will reject the writing of results of the upcoming Local Government election in the state.

Mr Cletus Obun, APC Vice Chairman, Central Senatorial District of Cross River, made this known in Calabar on Wednesday.

He said that APC expected the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to come to the field for the election.

Obun who was reacting to rumour that the party had been docile in the state, said all parties that would be involved in the election should be ready to compete based on one man one vote.

He said that APC had been ready for the Local Government polls since 2017 but unfortunately, the election had not been held for almost three years now.

Obun, however, demanded an apology from CROSIEC, for fixing March 28, 2020, as the date for Local Government elections in Cross River after money had been spent on primaries in 2017.

“In 2017 when this election was declared by Cross River Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC), the Chairman of the commission, Dr Mike Oshe moved round the senatorial districts and held meetings with stakeholders.

“Indeed, we are expecting that CROSIEC should apologise to APC in the state and make refunds for the money they made us waste.

“Having done that primaries in 2017 nearly three years after, there is going to be a lot of changes. Some people have changed parties, some people are dead while some people may not be willing anymore.

“So they are asking us to go through another process of primaries. That is completely wrong; we should only be submitting our list because the list was already there,’’ Obun said.