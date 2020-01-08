Ukraine Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has unveiled the nationalities of the 176 victims of crashed Ukraine Airlines Boeing 737-800, with Canadians and Iranians forming the majority.

There were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians on board the plane bound for Kiev, Ukraine’s capital.

Eleven Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, 3 Germans and three British were also on board.

Ukraine International Airlines is expected to release the full list of the passengers anytime soon.

The plane crashed early Wednesday a few minuted after it left Tehran’s international airport.There was no survivor as it was gutted by fire as it crashed to land.

The crash occurred as Iran launched missile attacks on US bases in Iraq, in retaliation for the assassination of Qud Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad last week Friday.