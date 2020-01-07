By Taiwo Okanlawon

The executive chairman of Surulere Local Government, Lagos, Hon. Tajudeen Ajide, has disclosed that the council plans to build a new Primary Healthcare Centre, PHC, at Akerele area, while the existing 30-year-old structure that had been overwhelmed by wear and tear and would be pulled down.

Ajide made this known while inspecting three Primary Healthcare Centres, in the local government, located at Akerele, Iponri Low-cost Housing Estate, and Iyun areas of Surulere

He promised to rehabilitate and provide the PHCs with modern equipment for efficient service delivery.

According to the council chairman, the centre’s inadequacies had contributed to the huge number of patients crowding the General Hospital, located at the Randle area of the community.

He said, “The PHC ought to be the first port of call for patients, except in situations requiring specialist’s attention. We intend to build a standard hospital though, our PHCs are well-funded and not lacking drugs supply or qualified doctors.”

Corroborating what the chairman said. Dr. Talabi, who oversees the facility lamented how she would always rig chairs together to get some sleep during night duty, adding that reptiles, such as snakes, occasionally slithered through the opening in the wall or pushing through weather-beaten plywood to get into the centre’s laboratory.

The hospital project is designed as multi-floors and complement with doctors’ quarters.

The chairman also disclosed that the Centres would be affiliated to a notable university teaching hospital, while a board of medical and non-medical professionals would be constituted to oversee its affairs.