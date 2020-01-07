The Kwara Government says it did not attack or demolish any home belonging to old people in the state.

The State Commissioner for Communication, Alhaji Muritala Olanrewaju, said this in a statement on Monday night in Ilorin which was obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the property demolished was a shed occasionally used for political gathering and never a place where old women were being quartered.

He declared that the whole narrative about government demolishing old people’s home was a fabrication by the opposition to cover up for their lack of any document confirming their ownership of the property bordering the civil service clinic in Ilorin.

Olanrewaju said the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq administration currently holds the trophy as the most gender-friendly government in Africa with at least 56 per cent of the cabinet being women while some other top government positions are held by females.

He added that the government was also embarking on so many initiatives, including the social investment programme and health insurance scheme due for launch this quarter, targeted at taking care of old people, especially women.

“The property is one of the over 100 government assets in GRA, Ilorin, Victoria Island Lagos, Kaduna and Abuja investigated by the Asset Recovery Committee led by Senator Suleiman Ajadi.

“The properties were unlawfully converted to private use.

“Until its physical reclamation, the property comprised only of sheds.

“The property was never an old people’s home, nor was it residential; nobody lived there.

“The property has always been a security risk. No fewer than 97 people, mostly women, have died in mysterious stampedes in that facility as they scampered for handouts.

“There were yearly mass deaths in the said property in November 2010, June 2011, and October 2013.

“A google search will instantly reveal these sordid facts which were widely published in the media.

“Contrary to the claims by the opposition, the physical reclamation of the property by the government on 2 January 2020 was without any incident.

“Nobody was met on the property. It was never a place where people lived in, so the question of ejecting, maltreating or deploying violence against anyone did not arise.

“No court process has been served on the government,” the commissioner said.

Olanrewaju said mobilising women to protest against the demolition was an attempt to portray the government as attacking old people who were quartered there.

“This is an outright fabrication. The Government strongly condemns the use and abuse of vulnerable and indigent old women for propaganda purposes.

“This Administration can boldly claim the trophy for being the most gender-friendly sub-national government in Africa in recent history with a 56 per cent woman cabinet.

“Furthermore, women are heads of key government institutions like the Civil Service Commission, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) as well as the Head of Service,” the statement read in part.