Nigerian musician, producer, and songwriter Cobhams Asuquo teams up with Studio Brat pioneer Simi on his latest single ”We Plenti”.

‘We Plenti’ is produced by Cobhams Asuquo who shares co-writing credit with Simi. While the visual was shot by ace music director, Paul Gambit.

About the song, Cobhams says:

“A lot of people are frustrated about their situation in life not realizing that it might be a matter of time. A lot of people need to find reasons to keep going. And just knowing that they are not the only one going through stuff is enough encouragement to keep at it. It is a song of hope, encouragement and the need to hold out faith. It’s also a direct encouragement to keep working.”