US soldiers and officers would return home in coffins in retaliation for the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleiman, secretary General of the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, Seyed Hassan Nasrallah, has said.

“When the coffins of American soldiers and officers begin to be transported … to the United States, (President Donald) Trump and his administration will realize that they have really lost the region and will lose the elections,” Nasrallah said in a televised address from Beirut.

Nasrallah noted that the response to the assassination of General Soleimani was not only Iran’s responsibility, but also that of the entire axis of resistance.

Nasrallah added that attacks on US military forces in the Middle East will be “fair punishment” for the crime, listing US bases, naval ships and military personnel.

The Hezbollah chief further noted that US act of terror marks the start of a new phase for the entire Middle East.

“The targeted killing of General Soleimani and Muhandis is the begging of a new era not for Iraq or Iran, but for the whole region,” Nasrallah said.

“We are witness to a heinous crime whose perpetrators are well-known. US President Donald Trump said he had ordered the (drone) strike (on the airport in Baghdad, Iraq).”

“More than three years into his presidency, Trump has failed to accomplish the goals he had defined at the beginning of his tenure. Previous US attempts to assassinate General Soleimani had ended in failure. All of Trump’s forms of pressure to subdue Iran have also failed to realize that goal,” he stated.—Fars News