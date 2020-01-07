National leader, All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has opened up on the rumours that President Muhammadu Buhari is eyeing a third term in office.

Despite Buhari’s denial of such rumours, some still believed that such third term agenda exists.

But Tinubu punctured such insinuation on Tuesday when he spoke with newsmen, shortly after meeting with the president behind closed doors in Abuja.

The former Lagos governor rubbished claims that Buhari is gunning for a third term, saying such assertion never existed.

He praised Buhari for dismissing the rumour in his New Year message to the nation.

According to him, only unpatriotic people would be using future elections and politics to distract the President from facing governance.

He said it was not yet time to start discussing 2023 elections.

Tinubu added that he met with Buhari to consort with him and wish him well in the New Year.