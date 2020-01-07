By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular entertainment entrepreneur and show promoter, Alex Ozone, kicks start his 2020 activities in a resounding way by giving back to the underprivileged in society after visiting the prestigious home for providing care & protection for abandoned, abused, orphaned, and homeless children; The Lions Village Motherless Babies.

Ozone who was accompanied of Nigerian singer, Gabriel Amanyi, also known as Terry G and friends staged a grand entrance to the children’s home situated at Kenneth Agbakuru St, Lekki Phase I, Lekki, Lagos, to donate alots of goodies, food items, academic materials and an undisclosed amount of money for the welfare of the children.

According to the Anambra-born businessman, Ozone, he said, “taking care of the needy is God’s will and especially the children. I’m frantically happy and fulfilled with joy seeing the children basking and rejoicing in the spirit of love, with this I will be back mid-next month with more merriment and music to celebrates the month of love these beautiful children.”

Meanwhile, Ozone’s friend and artiste under his 03Media management outfit, Terry G in his usual element thrilled the children with his songs and dance which will linger in the memory of the children as they enjoyed themselves with the beautiful atmosphere.

Ozone is CEO 03Media a popular entertainment outfit in the Nigerian showbiz world. He has been known as ‘middle-man’ taking songs of these artists to the people who matter most in the industry and promote it to the lovers of music on the street.

Ozone has been in the showbiz world for over two decades, he has successfully worked with music act like Olamide, Patoranking, Kizz Daniel, Timaya, Terry G, Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks, Jaywon and a host of others. Alex Ozone is also planning to launch his long-awaited music records, ‘Kulture Records Company’ which takes care of full package of showbiz business.

Alex Ozone remains one of man that International show promoter, one of the big names who have taken Nigerian music and artistes around Europe for music tours and promoting the culture of our entertainment heritage to the rest of the world by exporting our music through tours and organizing music events outside the country.