It was the latest development in the alleged extortion case involving him and ASD Motors Chairman, Sani Dauda, who claimed to have given him $24,000 as demanded to offer as bribes to judges and the EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu.
According to The Nation, Shehu Sani refused to take a lie detector test when taken to a polygraph clinic at the EFCC Wuse office, in Abuja.
“I won’t take the test; I do not trust the machine. I am not sure whether or not the machine is working well.Instead of polygraph, give me the Holy Qur’an to swear with, ” Sani was quoted as saying.
It was learnt that EFCC detectives later asked Senator Sani to “put his resistance in a statement on oath for record purposes”.
A highly-placed source said: “Following his refusal, our detectives did not force him to go through the test.
“But they asked him to write a statement on his refusal to undergo polygraph because he had earlier sworn by his grave but he has not been straightforward.”
As there are several ways to catch a monkey, the EFCC will be administering the Polygraph test on Sani’s accuser and his wife on Tuesday.
According to Dauda’s petition, Shehu Sani collected a total of $24,000 (N8.6 million), by pestering him for the money.
