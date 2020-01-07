By Taiwo Okanlawon

Few days after her wedding, Sandra Ikeji, the younger sister of popular celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, has taken to her social media account to call out the caterer she contracted for the ceremony.

Sandra traditionally tied the knot with her boo in a lavish traditional wedding which took place on the 28th of December in Imo state.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sandra accused her caterer of serving her guest overly salted and tasteless food.

She wrote: “@_amandagracescatering has the worse food ever..run as fast as you can from this caterer. Don’t book her, sour rice, salty afang, overly salted plantain, tasteless chicken. Bad service @_amandagracescatering go back to culinary or catering school, you need it. Don’t be deceived by the look of her food, it is tasteless. Post & delete.”

“Worse caterer in the East @_amandagracescatering. Always good to have a backup caterer. Thank God my mom had another caterer. When I complained she blamed her bad food on her coolers, her own coolers o.”



The caterer who replied to the post with her own part of the story accused Sandra of withholding a balance of sixty thousand naira for her service, which she has let go.

She wrote, “Dear @sandraikeji, blocking you is the least of our worries but I believe God will vindicate me. You even had a balance of 60k to complete which I let go off after you said it should be a bonus which was not part of our initial agreement. I cooked all your dishes as you requested and you even hurried me up to come to your venue as early before 12noon. When I got to your house, your mom tasted all the dishes and packed some inside your house, there was no complain whatsoever from her. My team and I sat at your house after displaying food in the buffet till past 5pm before food was served because you started your occasion very late, because fried rice doesn’t stay that long after it’s been tampered with, it got sour and wasn’t served which we deeply apologized for. Every other dish was served and we carried empty coolers home.”

“You called me the next day to say your asheobi girls were purging and that I should give you back your money? Who does that? What will happen to the empty coolers of food I took home? How about other guests that were served? You mean I should refund you in totality because your asheobi girls said they were purging and they didn’t like the food?”

“Calling me out on social media because you’re famous so you’ll spoil my growing business will not shake me. I have cooked for several couple and no one has complained that all my dishes are very horrible as you have just said because I refused to refund you. Well, God is still God and He will vindicate me. Happy married life.”

“Ps: everybody who has tasted our food should Pls come out and debunk this false story,” she added.