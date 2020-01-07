By Taiwo Okanlawon

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has disclosed that that money and women can separate twins, using Peter and Paul Okoye as an example for his tweet.

According to him, money and women are to blame for the separation of the twin brothers who once made up the music duo, P-Square.

He tweeted: “Money and women can separate even twins. No need to look too far. Think of PSquare. If you want your brotherhood and friendship to last, compartmentalise your life. Have boundaries between love and financial life separate and family and friendships.”

