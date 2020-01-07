49-year-old veteran Nigerian galala singer Daddy Showkey reveals how he started wearing his age-long dreadlocks.
On social media, he shared a story of one lady identified as Sister P, who made him realize his African roots and so he decided never to cut his hair.
He wrote:
She is Sister P, the person that change my life and my way of thinking I met sister P, in rototom Sunsplash in Italy in the year 2000, she made me to realize who I am an African and I should be proud of who I am a Nigerian, from that day I decided that I will not cut my hair, I have been looking for how to link her up until I saw this post on @rastafaritv an interview of the Great Sister P, her consciousness is Second to none respect Sister P
View this post on Instagram
She is Sister P, the person that change my life and my way of thinking I met sister P, in rototom sunsplash in Italy in year 2000 , she made me to realize who I am an African and I should be proud of who I am a Nigerian , from that day I decided that I will not cut my hair , I have been looking for how to link her up until I saw this post on @rastafaritv an interview of the Great Sister P, her consciousness is Second to none respect Sister P #Showdonshow #daddyshowkey #lionclan #asalamamovement #ajegunletotheworld #positionurself #confirmmade #Confirmmadechallenge #lionclanfoundation #lionclan #ghettosoldiermovement #AJ50
Born as John Asiemo but known as Daddy Showkey, his genre of music is called ghetto dance or simply ghetto. Showkey was popular in Ajegunle in the late 1990s.
What do you think?