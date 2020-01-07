US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is under increasing pressure to send the Senate the articles of impeachment against President Trump.\

On Monday, a group of Republican senators introduced legislation that would allow the Senate to dismiss the impeachment charges altogether if she doesn’t turn them over in five days, according to a report by Washington Times.

The effort to force Pelosi to hand over the articles of impeachment came as former national security adviser John Bolton announced he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial if he is subpoenaed by the Senate.

“Since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study,” he wrote in a statement. “I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.”