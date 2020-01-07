by Gbenro Adesina

The Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Adebo Ogundoyin, has commiserated with the victims of the fire outbreak that razed Akesan Market in Oyo Town, adding that Oyo government was more prepared to combat fire outbreaks, flood and other disasters in the state.

Ogundoyin in a press statement on Monday expressed deep sympathy over the lives and fortune lost to the incident.

He also bemoaned inability of the fire service to rescue the situation.

“Our people are now in pain and we will not leave them alone in this trying time. We may have inherited some decays, but it is our absolute responsibility as government to make lives better for all. We will equip the fire service agencies across the state in 2020 and awareness will be increased on how our people can prevent future occurrences”.

Ogundoyin said flood, fire outbreak and other natural disasters will receive adequate focus of the Oyo State House of Assembly in 2020.

“It is sad losing our love ones or fortunes, properties we gathered through sweat and hard work to disasters, we have to find a lasting solution to these. I appeal to our people to remain peaceful and supportive while we achieve this in Oyo State”, he added.