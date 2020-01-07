By Gbenro Adesina

As schools resume for the second term in Oyo State, the state government has ordered the heads of public schools across in the state to commence academic activities immediately, saying henceforth, idleness on the part of teachers or pupils would no longer be tolerated.

The Chairman of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran made the declaration while monitoring resumption of schools in Ibadan, the State capital.

Adeniran, who monitored the resumption alongside other members of the board, expressed satisfaction with the situation they met at some schools visited, calling on other schools, who are yet to commence academic activities, to do so with the pupils immediately.

According to him, “We are going around to ensure quality in our education sector and ensure that infrastructural facilities are provided. This has afforded us the opportunity to identify schools in need of renovation and facilities.

“We want school work to start immediately. We have gone to some schools and we noticed that a good number of them have already commenced. Therefore, we call on other schools to start teaching pupils immediately, as a matter of duty”.

Adeniran opined that early commencement of academic activities would enable schools in the state to cover the syllabus.

However, the chairman has issued a stern warning to staff of the Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities, LGUBEA, sabotaging the present administration’s efforts at repositioning the education sector.

This is coming on the heels of allegations against some LGUBEA staff that they extort retirees before processing their documents.

He read the riot act at Akinyele and Egbeda LGUBEAs, frowning at the unbecoming attitude of the said staff members.

“We have discovered that some of the staff are not up and doing. We have read the riot act to them. Henceforth, stop these sharp practices, as this government would not hesitate to punish anyone found culpable”, he said.