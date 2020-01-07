By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian street musician, Okafor Uchenna Victor, popularly known as Mr Real, has released a brand new extended play titled “General Of All Lamba (Goal)”.

The new EP ‘GOAL’ houses 4 amazing tracks, “Baba Fela“, “Onigbese“, “Baba Fela (Rv)” and “Lambalimbolamba” featuring DJ Lisa and DJ YK Beat.

The street artiste gained prominence after releasing the street anthem “Legbegbe”.

He signed a recording deal with Sony Music Entertainment Africa in 2018, the same year he was nominated for the Headies Best Street-Hop Artiste and before he went on to win 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards Hottest Single of the year.