No less than 35 people have died in a stampede as a large crowd of mourners packed streets for the funeral of a slain Iranian military commander in his hometown.

According to the state-affiliated media, the incident has forced his burial to be postponed.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered in the southeastern city of Kerman to pay tribute to the late Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, who died by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq. This has caused tensions between the two countries and plunged the region into a new crisis and raised fears of a broader conflict.

A senior Iranian official said that Tehran was considering several scenarios to avenge his killing. Other senior figures have said Iran will match the scale of Soleimani’s killing when it responds but that it will choose the time and place.

Tuesday’s stampede broke out amid the crush of mourners, killing at least 40 people and injuring about 213, an emergency services official told the semi-official Fars news agency.