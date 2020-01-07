By Gbenro Adesina

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday January 6, 2020 called on all Nigerians to continue to care for the needs of maimed soldiers, their children, and widows of the fallen heroes.

He added that there was nothing done to support the heroes and heroines that could be too much or too small for them or the families they left behind.

Governor Makinde stated this at the launching of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem Appeal Week, held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, also announced donation of N3 million to launch 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration Emblem, appealing to corporate organisations, industrialists, commercial firms, philanthropists and all individuals to donate generously to the Armed Forces Remembrance Emblem Appeal Week Fund.

He said the donations would support ex-servicemen and women with disabilities and those who are now under-privileged, adding that it was noteworthy that collective efforts should be made to consciously care for the needs of maimed soldiers, their widows, their children and other dependents.

According to him, “It is imperative to note that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration was borne out of the need to honour our fallen heroes who laid down their precious lives in service to humanity during the first and second World Wars, Nigerian Civil War, Peace Support and Internal Security Operations.

“The occasion is also designed to honour and sensitize the public on the need to cater for the welfare of veterans who are still alive as well as families of the fallen heroes and heroines”.

Governor Makinde urged members of the Nigerian Legion to take advantage of the various schemes of the Federal, State and Local Governments, Non-Governmental Organisation as well as interventions from philanthropists to make lives better for them.

The week-long remembrance activities include the launching of Emblem Appeal Week, special prayers in churches and mosques, honouring of veterans and empowerment of widows and people with disabilities.

The grand finale and wreaths laying ceremony will hold on January 15, at the Remembrance Arcade, Agodi, Ibadan.