By Okafor Ofiebor

The Labour Party (LP) in Rivers State has advised the 13 newly sworn in Commissioners to resign their appointments if Governor Nyesom Wike refused to fund their ministries.

Chairman of the party in Rivers State, Prince Favour Reuben, gave the advice in Port Harcourt on Monday, adding that no ministry or commissioner could function effectively without funding.

He advised any commissioner whose ministry did not receive adequate funding to resign rather than being contented with bearing official title of commissioner without being empowered to carry out the task.

“They should not just sit down there and complain and grumble, if they don’t receive funding for their ministry they should resign”, Reuben said.

He also urge the governor to pay new minimum wage to civil servants in the state.

“If states like Sokoto, Katsina could pay the minimum wage, then what is Rivers State doing.”

Meanwhile the people of Engeni in Ahoada West have lamented the absence of an Engeni indigene in the recent appointment of Commissioners in the state.

Chairman Engeni development support forum, Onem Okenya, in an interview said it was worrisome that after the administration of former governor Peter Odili, no Engeni son has been appointed Commissioner.