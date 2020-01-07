By Taiwo Okanlawon

American Hip-Hop turned gospel rapper, Kanye West is reportedly planning to take his Sunday Service global in 2020, a bid to expand the reach of the popular service which has received many positive reviews.

According to TMZ reports, West’s plans will see him and his choir tour Africa and Europe.

A source disclosed that the singer has “no interest in traditional touring for his music anymore, but he does plan to keep recording gospel tunes with his choir … which he continues to fund on his own.”

The father of four who appeared at pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston last November is also planning to bring the event to Yankee Stadium in May 2020.

It will be part of Osteen’s ‘Night of Hope’ tour, which will take to different cities across the country.

While he is yet to announce which countries he would bring the ‘church’ to, excitements will surely build for his African and European fans.