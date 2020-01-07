Rep. Mustapha Bala (APC-Warawa/Dawakin Kudu) has donated safe delivery kits to 4,000 women in the constituency.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Dawakin Kudu, Bala said they include 2,000 pregnant women and 2,000 nursing mothers.

The lawmaker said the gesture was to ginger the confidence of pregnant and nursing mothers for safe delivery to be ensured.

“There is no justification for a legislature to abandon his responsibility at the time the electorate placed too much expectation on the shoulders of those elected to give them adequate representation at the National Assembly,” he said.

Bala, who was represented by Alhaji Kassim Bako, urged other lawmakers to fulfill their electioneering promises, pointing out that no democratic system can be realistic without the legislators redeeming their obligations.

He called on the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by making the best use of the items for the purposes which they were provided.

He promised to ensure effective and adequate representation at the National Assembly for his constituents to get the much-needed dividends of democracy for the development of the area.

The Chief Medical Director, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH), Prof. Abdurrahman Sheshe, said the gesture was to ensure the safety of mothers during labour and after giving birth.