By Okafor Ofiebor

Less 48 hours after fire gutted the Rivers State Scrap Yard, another fire outbreak consumed an electronics shop on Sunday night at Olu Obasanjo road, Port Harcourt, consuming goods worth millions of Naira.

A staff of the shop, Mr. Emmanuel said the fire came from the backside of the building complex and destroyed some of their goods.

He narrated that the prompt response of the Rivers State Fire Service and security operatives helped to save some of the goods, adding that no life was lost in the incident.

Commissioner for Special Duties,Dr Bariere Thomas had cautioned residents in Port Harcourt on handling of inflammable materials during the hamattan period.