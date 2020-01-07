The Federal Government has inaugurated a National Depository of Treaties to improve citizen’s access to justice and legal information.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) said during the inauguration that it would ensure transparency, accessibility, and order.

He said; “This is in line with the tenements of Open Government Partnership and access to justice which the government of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to upholding. To maintain a comprehensive/updated register of treaties, and ensure that all treaties, agreements, and protocols entered into by the Government are preserved.

Malami added that the goal was to achieve a functional national depository of treaties. The minister asserted that the electronic national depository of treaties would serve as the depository of all treaties entered into between the government and any other country.

“This is in line with Section 4 of the Treaties (Making Procedure, Etc.) Act Cap. T20 Laws of the Federation (LFN) 2004, which domiciled the National Depository of Treaties in the Federal Ministry of Justice.’’