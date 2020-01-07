Canada’s Chief of the defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance said the Canadian military will temporarily relocate some soldiers from Iraq to Kuwait. The country has about 500 soldiers in Iraq.

The move, which Vance announced in a letter to the families of Canadian soldiers in Iraq and the surrounding region that was posted to Twitter on Tuesday, follows the lead of Germany and several other allies who have withdrawn some of their troops.

The Iraqi parliament on Monday passed a motion asking the government to work out the forced departure of foreign troops in the country. The US that triggered the present crisis by killing Iranian commander Qassem Soleiman in an air strike, has 5000 soldiers stationed in Iraq.

And while US allies are making moves to reduce their troops, America has said its troops will not leave unless Iraq pays compensation for the facilities built in the country.

Vanc, the Canadian defence chief said the decision to withdraw an unspecified number of troops was made alongside NATO and Canada’s allies to ensure their safety and security.

Canada has about 500 soldiers in Iraq, most of whom are there to help train local forces to fight the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.

Read Vance’s letter to the families of Canadian soldiers: