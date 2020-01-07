By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and Grammy nominee, Burna Boy has blocked a lady on Twitter after she reminded him of a 2019 tweet where he said having high digital streaming doesn’t necessarily mean an artiste is talented.

Burna Boy took to social media yesterday to boast of his current achievements with his latest works, showing off his more than 100 million streams across different platforms and how his latest song with Ed Sheeran is doing well in the United Kingdom.

YE went silver

“Own it” is no. 1 in the UK

Location > 100m streams …..Expect more madness 2020 🦍 pic.twitter.com/nADL52f6gC — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) January 6, 2020

It didn’t take long before another Twitter user identified as @Enitodun took to the platform to remind him of his old tweet in which he claimed having high digital streaming doesn’t necessarily mean an artist is talented.

“This streaming … be making people feel like they are actually talented. If joke things like “Baby Shark” and “Gangnam Style” can do more number than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected because of your streaming numbers.

“Everyone, with real working brains knows what a joke is and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk no dey full basket. Let time reveal all,” Burna Boy’s post read at the time.

He, however, wasted no time in blocking her on the micro-blogging platform.

See screenshot below: