Mr Taiwo Adeniran, Acting Surveyor-General of the Federation (SGoF), has tasked surveyors on the need for quality geospatial information to ease surveying and mapping in the country.

Adeniran gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja, during the bi-weekly meeting of management staff and heads of units of the office of the SGOF.

A statement signed by Mr Abu Michael, Head of Press and Public Relations, quoted Adeniran as emphasising the need for the office of the SGOF to work toward meeting the Federal Government’s “Next-Level Agenda” in the surveying industry.

Geo-Spatial information is the science and study of spatially-related information focusing on the collection, interpreting/analysing and presentation of the natural, built, social and economic environment.

Adeniran explained the significance of the inputs of surveying and mapping which could also play an important role in every sector of the country’s economy.

According to him, proper geospatial information will help the government to formulate and implement good policies on the laudable projects in the surveying sector for Nigerians.

He urged members of staff to rededicate themselves to the business of the government by working assiduously toward fulfilling the mandates of the office of the SGoF.