A businessman dragged his former wife, Nabila Mustapha to a Sharia Court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna on Tuesday seeking custody of his three-year-old child.

The man later identified as Abubakar Surajo who resides within the Kaduna metropolis, told the court that he had divorced Nabila three months ago but was considerate in allowing her to take care of their three-year-old son.

“Two weeks after our divorce, I called her and demanded to see my son but she refused, saying that she would not let me because my mother instructed me to divorce her. I want custody of Surajo because there is no adult male in Mustapha’s house that could watch over the upbringing of my son appropriately, I want to also enroll him in school,” the complainant said.

The defendant, Nabila Mustapha of Barakallahu, Kaduna, told the court that the child was two years and four months old and could not be given up for custody.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties, ordered the plaintiff to get good Islamic reasons to secure the custody of the child.

He, however, adjourned the case until Jan. 21, for further mention.