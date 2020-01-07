By Taiwo Okanlawon

Popular Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola has revealed that his marital life is far from perfect as many of his fans believe.

The actor in a recent interview with City People said his marriage to his wife, Ruth Adekola is doing well with the grace of God.

Speaking about how he has been able to manage fame and marriage together, Odunlade said; “I can’t really say much about that because we have different background and home training and also in the industry.”

“So I will still say it is the power of God because nobody is perfect and we all have our shortcomings and there is no perfect marriage anywhere, so we only work extra to make everything perfect. Every marriage definitely has its own ups and downs, so it is understanding and patients that make everything work. Nobody has supernatural power.”

It is just the power of God that leads us right.” he added.

Odunlade married his wife many years ago in 2003, and the lovebirds have four children together.