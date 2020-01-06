Crossdresser and self-acclaimed male barbie Bobrisky says she will hide her relationship from her friends and even best friend Tonto Dikeh, when she decides to date a married man.

Bob disclosed that she can date a married man only if both of them love each other and they agree to keep it private.

Nigerian Social Media Sensation and Cross Dresser Bobrisky speaks on the advantages of dating a married man Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/InTKMWdeBI — GoldMyne (@GoldmyneTV) January 6, 2020