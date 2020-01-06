The All Progressives Congress (APC) Students’ Forum in Sokoto State, on Sunday, urged the people of the state to be cautious in choosing their representative for the forthcoming rerun election in Sokoto South/Sokoto North federal constituency.

The group, in a statement issued by its Secretary, Muhammad Salisu, said that the election was between the retrogressive elements and the progressives.

“We want to advise the good people of Sokoto State to vote for people who have been tested and found worthy as their representatives,” it said.

The group further declared its support for a former federal lawmaker, Bala Hassan, in the Sokoto South/Sokoto North federal constituency rerun election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto had, on Oct. 29, 2019, nullified the election of Hassan of the APC and ordered fresh election in the constituency.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Abubakar Abdullahi, had filed the appeal against the judgment of the Election Petitions Tribunal which upheld Hassan’s election.

The group, however, maintained that the former lawmaker made a lasting impression by touching the lives of his constituents.

“Hassan has made a lasting impression and touched the lives of his constituents positively; he is one politician who differs from others in all ramifications.

“He is a resourceful individual, good manager of men and resources, an enigma, philanthropist, icon, bridge builder and charismatic leader.

“Therefore, as the election is approaching, the choice before the good people of the constituency is very simple. It is a choice between progress and retrogression,” the group said.