Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, have staged massive protest in Abuja following US’ killing of top Iranian General, Qasem Soleimani following an airstrike.

The IMN members, known as Shiites stormed Banex, Wuse area of Abuja to protest the killing and burnt a US flag.

The protesters demanded the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat still being detained.

The protesters were chanting the slogan, “death to America,” as the burnt America’s flag.