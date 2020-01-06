Kano Pillars Football Club and visiting Warri Wolves FC on Sunday drew 1-1 in a week 12 match of the 2019/2020 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The match ‎which was played at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano was watched by a large number of spectators as usual.

Kano Pillars opened scoring in the 6th minute through Auwalu Malam, with the visitors surprising the hosts thereafter with good resilience.

The visitors’ efforts, however, paid off in the game’s stoppage time when Charles Atsimene scored with a solo a good effort. ‎

‎Speaking after the game, Kano Pillars’ coach Ibrahim Musa said the match was a difficult one for his team, and praised his players for fighting relentlessly.

He, however, acknowledged that it was painful for them to concede a last-minute goal.

“We lost many goal scoring chances and it is unfortunate that we did not clinically conclude this match.’’