Nollywood actress and South-South native Ini Edo brings back flare jeans into fashion history this 2020.

The 37-year-old who began her film career in 2000 and has featured in more than 100 movies since her debut, rocked ripped flare jeans with a shirt tucked in and she took our breaths away.

Bell-bottoms or flare jeans are a style of trousers that become wider from the knees downward, forming a bell-like shape of the trouser leg. The trousers became popular in the 60’s and 70’s.

Ini wrote on her page:

The mindset for 2020..Life is too short to be unhappy…You have to take the good with the bad, smile when u should, love what u got and always remember what u had

Always forgive but never forget. Learn from your mistakes but never regret .people change and things go wrong..But always remember, life will always go on.#monday2cents#beabetterversionofyourself .God’s speed in all of your endeavors 🙏