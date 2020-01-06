The Saraki family has secured an ex parte injunction restraining the Kwara State Government from further demolition of Ile Arugbo.

Abdulazeez Ibrahim, one of the family’s lawyers, revealed this to newsmen in Ilorin.

Ibrahim also explained that the order was yet to be served to parties concerned because the injunction was secured late on Monday, Punch reported.

Reacting to the development, Kwara State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Salman Jawondo, said the state government was yet to receive the injunction from the court.

He said there will be compliance with the injunction as soon as it is received.