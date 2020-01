Gunmen have abducted a former director at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Alhaji Salawu Ozigi.

He was said to have been kidnapped on his way to Lokoja from Abuja on Friday.

Ozigi was a former Director of Finance and Account, NCAA, before he was relieved of his post in 2017.

It was gathered that staff of NCAA are currently praying for the kidnappers to release him unhurt.