President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday received President-elect of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, and reiterated his desire for stability, peace, progress and prosperity in the West African sub-region.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said President Buhari spoke at the State House, Abuja.

It said that Embalo had come to Nigeria on a “thank you visit” and to express his “good wishes” following his emergence as winner in the keenly contested, just-concluded elections in his country.

Shehu quoted President Buhari as saying that development was impossible without stability in the sub-region.

The Nigerian leader commended the out-going President, José Mário Vaz, himself a candidate in the election, for supporting the emergence of Embalo in the second round of balloting “in the interest of peace and stability.”

According to him, history will remember President Mario Vaz for putting national interest above his own, emphasising that he cared for peace within the region.

President Buhari expressed his desire for both countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples, and reiterated his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in West Africa.

Embalo had earlier praised President Buhari for his support leading to his emergence as winner in the elections, and expressed his appreciation for the warm and friendly disposition of Nigeria towards him and the people of his country.

He informed the Nigerian leader of his selection as the Guest of Honour at the Presidential inauguration coming up next month and was assured by President Buhari that he would make the best efforts to be present.

President-elect Embalo, a businessman-turned politician, was Prime Minister of Guinea Bissau under incumbent President Jose Mario Vaz, between 2016 and 2018.

He was a member of the ruling African Party of Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC), when he founded the Movement for Democratic Alternative (MADEM-G15), on which platform he won the elections.