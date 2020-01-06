Deyemi Okanlawon and wife Damilola

Nigerian film, television, theatre and voice actor Deyemi Okanlawon is excited to announce his 7th wedding anniversary with wife Damilola.

Deyemi is best known for his roles in the TV Series ”Gidi Up and An African City.

See some pictures.

Year 7 vs Year 1… as you can see her fineness has rubbed off on me and I’ve gotten better at this “gebying” of iyawo tin! 😁 #weddinganniversary 2020 @gbenganelly 2013 @stanleeohikhuare

7 years of finding our way back to this point… #sometimesidebyside #afterwedding #marriagebegins

Yorubas are right to call marriage “Igbeyawo”… my back is still aching from this cos madam get weight, but I like it like dat! 👀😁😍 #sometimesicarry #7yearload #HappyAnniversary

