By Okafor Ofiebor

Panic has gripped Rumuodogo 1 Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State as gunmen believed to be members of a secret cult have killed three operatives of Odegu Security and Advisory Planning Committee, OSPAC, a local vigilante group.

According to reports, the cultists killed their victims in the early hours on Monday and those killed were three members of the said OSPAC and a motorcycle rider who was among motorcyclists believed to have conveyed the vigilante members to the area.

Various sources from the community told our Correspondent that the vigilante members had in recent times taken onslaughts to the hideouts of bandits terrorising the area had gone to Rumuodogo 1, in search of a dreaded cult leader whom they had earlier declared wanted for failing to accept peace and denounce cultism.

According to reports, the said cultists, whose true identity could not be ascertained at time of filing this report, had fled to their various hideouts with other cultists who were on the run after they were declared wanted by the local vigilante group in the area.

It was learnt that the OSPAC members had gotten tip off that one of the high profile cultists on their wanted list, returned to the area to celebrate the Christmas and new year.

It was further gathered that the cultists had a hint that the security men had laid ambush while they were entering Rumuodogo and rained bullets on them, killing three of them and a cyclist.

A source who craved anonymity said “The incident happened early Monday morning. The OSPAC people got information that a high profile cultist who was among the cultists they declared wanted had returned. They were on their way coming when the cults gathered and killed them.

“The OSPAC people who brought relative peace had called on all cultists to repent and stop their activities. They asked the repentant cultists to take oath that they will not be involved in criminal activities. Some of the cultists accepted, while other refused and ran away.

“OSPAC declared those ones that ran away wanted. OSPAC said they will only stay in the community when they take the oath. The people are now living in fear because of the development.”

At the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni had not issued an official statement.