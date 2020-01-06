Burna Boy by the numbers

If one is wondering why Burna Boy was such a real deal in 2019 such that his African Giant album ended the year as a Grammy nominee for best World album, the figures that summed things up graphically are out.

Here are some: The Nigerian international singer African Giant album is listened to on Spotify by 13m listeners monthly since its release, the most by an African artist.

*Over 600million music streams have been recorded for the album, the number one most streamed album in Africa in 2019.

*Burna Boy had over 200 performances worldwide in 2019 and 70 shows across Europe and America.

*The artist won Best African Act at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards and scooped also Best International Act at the BET Awards, making it a double sweep.

Burna Boy’s Single Ye has reached silver and his collabo single, Own It, with Stormzy and Ed Sheeran is number one in the UK for the second week running.

And he was the only African musician who appeared on highly rated talk shows, such as Trevor Noah’s The Daily Show and Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

If one thinks Burna Boy will be a spent force in 2020, the artist says he has not reached his peak yet.

“Expect more madness 2020”, he tweeted on Monday.