General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has slammed 50 days fasting on members of the church.

According to Adeboye, at the church’s Holy Ghost Service at the weekend, the 50 days fasting would begin on 11 January, 2020.

He said the fasting would end on February 11, which he said was the first installment.

“For everyone over 70 except the General Overseer, you are exempted. When you are over 70, you are making a short distance call. At over 80, your call is a local call and prayers are answered quickly. “Fasting is easy if you keep your mouth shut. When fasting, talking takes a lot of energy,” he said. The man of God said some members could choose continuous fasting of 21 days (dry fasting), which he said would take care of 50 days.