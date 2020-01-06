All The Golden Globes winners and Losers list

Best Motion Picture — Drama

1917 WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy: WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood:WINNER

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Awkwafina, The Farewell: WINNER

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman: WINNER

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood: WINNER

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir: WINNER

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Motherless Brooklyn – Daniel Pemberton

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl: WINNER

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Weaver, Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon: WINNER

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917: WINNER

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown: WINNER

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Patricia Arquette, The Act: WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts,” Cats – Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lloyd Webber & Taylor Swift

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman – Music by Elton John, Lyrics by Bernie Taupin: WINNER

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez

“Spirit,” The Lion King – Music and Lyrics by Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh & Beyoncé

“Stand Up,” Harriet – Music and Lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag: WINNER

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Laura Dern, Marriage Story: WINNER

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link: WINNER

Toy Story 4

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino: WINNER

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession: WINNER

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite: WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag: WINNER

Best Television Series — Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession: WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl: WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Christopher Abbott, Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice: WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy: WINNER