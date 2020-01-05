Former Aviation Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode, has congratulated US President, Donald Trump for ordering the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Trump had said he ordered the assassination because Soleimani was “plotting imminent and sinister attacks” against Americans in the region.

The White House also said Soleiman (the leader of the Quds Force, a covert section of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) was the mastermind behind attacks on Americans during the past two decades — including two recent attacks.

Reacting to the development, Fani Kayode, who congratulated Trump, said its time to wipe out Iran.

According to Fani-Kayode, wiping out Iran will end terrorism in the word, adding that the Iranians hate America, Isreal, and Christians.

Fani-Kayode said on Sunday: “It is time to finish the mess called Iran and to put an end to terrorism in the world. They hate America, Israel and Christians and they constantly indulge in terror. They are committed to wiping out Isreal and our Christian faith. I say again, God bless President Donald Trump.”

However, the comment from Fani-Kayode has drawn diverse reactions on Twitter.

One commentator wrote: “Spot on! Al-Shabaab of Somalia claims to be Sunni led terrorist group, but to my surprise, they are fighting to avenge the death of Solimeini. This drags me to conclude, Iran is the chief sponsor of global terrorism.”

Another replied: “But will the killings of Iranians by the supposed world police stop other Arab Muslims from hating on America, Israel and Christians for the blood they have also shed in the name of evangelical crusade and unsolicited compulsory democracy enthronement in regions.”

A commentator with the name Geeman also wrote: “You’re not correct on this one. The US supports white helmets in Syria, a group fighting against government forces. Is this not also terrorism? Everyone has an interest and that’s what the US is clearly showing. They don’t care about the Iranians and what happens afterward.”

“You said it all Mr Femi,” Benson opined.