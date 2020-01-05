The U.S. military has confirmed that there has been a terror attack on its military base in Kenya that houses some of its personnel.

“U.S. Africa Command acknowledges there was an attack at Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya and is monitoring the situation,” said a spokesperson for U.S. Africa Command in a statement provided to ABC News.

“As facts and details emerge, we will provide an update.”

The official did not provide information about any casualties at the Kenyan military base, called Camp Simba, that has housed U.S. military personnel for years.

It is unclear how many American personnel are stationed at the base that has reportedly been a site for U.S. special operations forces operating in Somalia.

Somalia’s Al-Shabaab terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack and claimed it killed personnel at the base and damaged the airport, aircraft and equipment.

Kenyan authorities said the attack was repelled and four militants killed in the fighting.