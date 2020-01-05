SCOA Construction majorly owned by Dr. Massad Fared Boulos has lost the contract for the reconstruction of Ajaokuta-Itobe-Okene highway in Kogi State.

Michael Boulous, son of Massad Boulos has been widely reported to be in a romantic relationship with President Donald Trump’s daughter, Tiffany.

According to Federal Controller of Works in the state, Engineer Kajogbola Olatunde, the Federal Government has revoked the contract due to incompetence and underperformance by the SCOA firm.

Kajogbola made this known to newsmen after an assessment of the Ajaokuta-Itobe Bridge which was alleged to have suffered structural defects.

He said the contract would be re-awarded to a more competent contractor. He said the federal government was unhappy with the slow pace of work by the contractor even after the firm was adequately mobilized.

The Controller pointed out that the contractor has shown little competence to handle such magnitude of work and that the federal government in response to concerns of commuters have no option than to rearward it to a more competent contractors.

On the Ajaokuta-Itobe Bridge, he said it has not suffered structural defects. But he said the electrometric rubber covering the expansion joints has been vandalised.

SCOA Construction, is part of the SCOA Group, listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Other companies in the group are SCOA Motors and SCOA Equipment. The company is over 70 years old.