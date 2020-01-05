Some residents of Anambra on Sunday warned Gov. Willie Obiano against allowing electioneering activities to slow down the pace of infrastructure development and governance in the state in 2020.

The residents said they were worried that the electioneering activities might slow down the completion of ongoing projects and implementation of new ones.

In his opinion, a medical practitioner, Dr Kenneth Ofordile, urged Gov. Obiano to make efforts to complete all ongoing projects in the state in 2020.

“The state government should give special attention to energy, economy, environment and education sectors in the next 11 months.

“These are areas that will benefit the majority of the citizenry.

“Governance should be the primary goal of this administration in this year 2020 and not electioneering,” Ofordile said.

Also, Mr Daniel Amuruba, a lawyer, said rather than allowing campaign activities to relegate governance, the state government should stay focussed on plans and programmes for the people and ensure that it achieves steady progress.

“This administration has yet to achieve so much in terms of infrastructure development.

“We know that the year before election is usually for shopping for candidates and political preparations.

“We want to appeal to our governor to be focussed and to deliver on his campaign promises this year, especially the rehabilitation of roads.

“Almost all the roads in the state have broken down, and needs urgent government attention,” he said.

Contributing, a rights activist, Mrs Yemisi John-Eke, Founder, Life-Care Foundation, said that a lot more still needed to be done to ensure continuous prosperity of the state and residents.

John-Eke said: “To some extent, we have recorded modest successes in changing the face of Anambra, but we need aggressive infrastructure development and sectoral reforms.

“A lot more still need to be done. I hear people saying that this is an election year and that governance will slow down.

“But, we beg the state government to stay focussed on the state programmes and ensure that steady progress is achieved,” John-Eke told NAN.