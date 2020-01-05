By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Government in its bid to eradicate unwanted diseases has targeted about 1.2 million newborn and children for vaccination and other health intervention in the upcoming 2020 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) in Ogun State.

The Commissioner-designate, Dr. Tomi Coker, made this known during a press briefing, organised by the State Primary Health Care Development Board, held at the agency’s Conference Hall, Abeokuta, saying MNCHW was a bi- annual health intervention, aimed at addressing the high mortality rate among women of child bearing age, newborns and children.

Coker highlighted some of the health interventions to include, administration of vitamin A supplementation, screening for malnutrition, distribution of long lasting insecticidal treated nets, counseling and screening for Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), health promotion on key household health practices for improved life style such as, hand washing, exclusive breastfeeding, ante-natal care, among others.

She added that the programme would begin from Monday, January 13 through Friday, January 17, 2020 across the State, with a flag-off by the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun on Monday, January 6, 2020.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya, enjoined mothers and caregivers to avail themselves the opportunity and get their children and wards vaccinated.